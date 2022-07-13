S. Korea's job growth slows in June amid increased economic uncertainty
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the 16th consecutive month in June, but the pace of job growth slowed amid heightened economic uncertainty, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 28.49 million last month, up 841,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The June reading was lower than an on-year rise of 935,000 in May.
The country's jobless rate fell 0.8 percentage point on-year to 3 percent in June.
The South Korean economy faces the risk of stagflation, a mix of slowing economic growth and high inflation, due to heightened external economic uncertainty, including the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine, and global monetary tightening.
