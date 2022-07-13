BOK chief to meet with Yellen next week in Seoul
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank chief will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen next week in Seoul to discuss economic issues, the bank said Wednesday.
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong will sit down with Yellen on Tuesday at the BOK's headquarters in central Seoul.
During the meeting, the two are expected to discuss the pressing global economic and financial issues as well as areas of global policy cooperation.
After the talks, Yellen is scheduled to meet with the female BOK officials to share her insights about women and the field of economics, according to the BOK.
Yellen is scheduled to visit South Korea on July 19 and 20 as part of her Asia visit, after her attendance at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on July 15 and 16.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)