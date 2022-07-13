Go to Contents
SK Telecom in talks to launch metaverse service ifland in N. America, Europe

10:54 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday it was in talks with major overseas telecom operators to start rolling out its metaverse platform ifland in North America, Europe and other regions later this year.

The announcement was made a day ahead of the one year anniversary of the launch of ifland, a mobile app-based platform that allows users to build their own avatars, and explore and interact in digital environments.

SK Telecom said it was in "close cooperation with major telecommunication companies" in key regions of Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia, and plans to sequentially launch ifland in the regions starting in the second half of the year.

A SK Telecom official said the carrier was in talks with "five to six" partners without naming the companies, citing business confidentiality.

This image provided by SK Telecom Co. on April 6, 2022, shows an online cherry blossom event held on the company's metaverse platform ifland. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company said it completed development of an English version of the app in June. The service is currently unavailable outside of South Korea.

It was also discussing ways with overseas carriers to develop new content for ifland in respective regions and joint marketing projects.

The SK Telecom official added the company was in consultations with South Korean K-pop agencies to invite artists for additional concerts and fan meet-and-greet events in ifland. The company recently held a series of free K-pop concerts in ifland for South Korean users using 3D motion capture technology.

The company said it had also received over 2,000 business-to-business partnership requests from an array of companies and organizations for cross promotion projects in ifland as of end of June.

This file image provided by SK Telecom Co. on July 14, 2021, shows the logo of the company's metaverse platform ifland. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

