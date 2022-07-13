Go to Contents
N. Korea fires another apparent artillery shot on Monday: source

10:57 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an artillery shot into the Yellow Sea earlier this week, presumably from a multiple rocket launcher, a defense source here said Wednesday, as the U.S. has deployed six F-35A stealth fighters on the peninsula for combined drills.

The South Korean military had detected a single trajectory believed to be an artillery shot on Monday morning, the source said without providing additional details including where it was fired.

On Sunday, North Korea fired two suspected artillery shots from multiple rocket launchers.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

