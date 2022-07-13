S. Korea, China discuss FTA expansion into service, investment
11:48 July 13, 2022
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China held talks Wednesday on bolstering cooperation in service and investment fields under their bilateral free trade agreement, Seoul's trade ministry said.
The 10th round of FTA follow-up negotiations took place via teleconferencing earlier in the day, and the two sides discussed the potential opening of their service market and boosting bilateral investment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The bilateral FTA went into effect in December 2015, and the first round of the follow-up talks began in 2018.
