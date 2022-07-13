Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #China FTA

S. Korea, China discuss FTA expansion into service, investment

11:48 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China held talks Wednesday on bolstering cooperation in service and investment fields under their bilateral free trade agreement, Seoul's trade ministry said.

The 10th round of FTA follow-up negotiations took place via teleconferencing earlier in the day, and the two sides discussed the potential opening of their service market and boosting bilateral investment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The bilateral FTA went into effect in December 2015, and the first round of the follow-up talks began in 2018.

South Korean officials attend virtual follow-up talks of the South Korea-China Free Trade Agreement on July 13, 2022, in this photo provided by South Korea's trade ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK