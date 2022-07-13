Military reports 1,102 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,102 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 184,505, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 797 from the Army, 131 from the Air Force and 72 from the Navy.
There were also 66 cases from the Marine Corps, 35 from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the ministry.
Currently, 4,390 military personnel are under treatment.
