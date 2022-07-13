Prosecutors raid NIS in probe into N. Korea's killing of fisheries official
16:12 July 13, 2022
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the state intelligence agency on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the previous administration's handling of the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea in 2020.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of prosecutors and investigators to the head office of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in the south of Seoul to seize documents and other evidence, officials said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword