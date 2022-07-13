Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #nis #prosecution #fisheries official

Prosecutors raid NIS in probe into N. Korea's killing of fisheries official

16:12 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the state intelligence agency on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the previous administration's handling of the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea in 2020.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of prosecutors and investigators to the head office of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in the south of Seoul to seize documents and other evidence, officials said.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK