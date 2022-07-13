Yoon receives 4th vaccine shot against COVID-19
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol received his fourth vaccine shot against COVID-19 on Wednesday, appealing to the public to join the vaccination campaign, his spokesperson said.
The president received the shot at a public health center in central Seoul hours after the government announced plans to expand eligibility for the fourth shot to people aged 50 and older, as well as people aged 18 and older who have underlying health conditions.
"I am well aware that even after being vaccinated, one can be infected in a breakthrough case, but it is the shared opinion of experts that it will greatly lower the risk of serious illness or death," Yoon said, according to spokesperson Kang In-sun. "I appeal to the people for their wide participation."
The president also promised to do everything to secure a sufficient supply of treatment against COVID-19, according to Kang.
South Korea has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent days driven by the fast spread of the highly contagious mutation of the omicron strains, BA.5, which is known to be more contagious and better able to escape immunity compared with earlier versions.
