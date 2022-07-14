(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan

"I really like how, at the end of the games, it turns into a party. Lights go off, and they start having the lights flickering, and then you have the gentleman cheering in the middle of the stage and everybody else is dancing around him," Turnbull said. "I think it's also cool that if you're sitting in the lower levels, you can high-five the team. I think it's really generous of baseball teams to spend their time right after a game high-fiving fans that have been watching them play."

