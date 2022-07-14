Delinquency ratio on bank loans ticks up in May
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea ticked up in May from a month earlier, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans had come to 0.24 percent as of end-May, up from 0.23 percent the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Compared with a year earlier, the ratio was down 0.08 percentage point.
The ratio reflected loans overdue by one month or longer in principal and interest payment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans stood at 0.19 percent in May, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier.
Of the household loans, the ratio on home-backed loans remained unchanged at 0.11 percent over the same period.
The ratio on other household loans, mostly unsecured lending, rose 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.38 percent in May.
The ratio for corporate loans came to 0.27 percent in May, down from 0.28 percentage tallied a month earlier, the data showed.
