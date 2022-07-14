Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases more than doubled in a week to near 40,000 on Thursday, as the country has experienced a resurgence of infections amid the fast spread of a highly contagious new omicron subvariant.
The country added 39,196 new COVID-19 infections, including 338 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,641,278, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Finance minister, BOK chief to attend G-20 meeting in Bali
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister and the top central banker will take part in a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs this week in Indonesia, their offices said Thursday.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will attend the G-20 meeting scheduled to be held from Friday to Saturday in Bali, and discuss key economic and financial issues with their counterparts from advanced and key emerging economies.
Yoon calls for protecting ordinary citizens from high inflation, interest rates
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials Thursday to find ways to protect ordinary citizens from the financial pressures of high inflation and high interest rates.
Yoon made the remark a day after the Bank of Korea delivered an unprecedented 0.5 percentage-point rate hike in a preemptive bid to fight fast-growing inflation pressure from high energy and commodity prices.
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 600: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 600, according to its state media Thursday.
More than 560 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It marked the third consecutive day for the count to stay under 1,000.
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- Ukraine has severed diplomatic ties with North Korea for recognizing the independence of Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, the country's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
In a statement posted on its Web site, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it strongly condemns North Korea's decision to recognize the "so-called "independence" of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhanks regions of Ukraine."
Wary parents petition against demonstrations near presidential office
SEOUL -- A group of elementary school parents near the presidential office has filed a petition asking police to take steps to safeguard their children from noise and other hazards from constant rallies around the top office.
A series of rallies have been held near the new presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, in recent months, led by protestors ranging from a progressive labor union to a disabled advocacy group.
S. Korea to actively deal with herd behavior in financial market: official
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to actively tackle herd behavior in the financial market as market volatility has increased amid monetary tightening drives at home and abroad, a senior government official said Thursday.
The government plans to step up its monitoring of the market, as the country's financial market has "sensitively" reacted to concerns about high inflation and global recession fears, according to First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun.
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
SEOUL -- North Korea has formally recognized the independence of two pro-Russian separatist "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine, becoming the world's third nation to do so, according to the North's state media Thursday.
The North's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui sent letters to her counterparts in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic the previous day and recognized the entities, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. Russia and Syria have already backed their independence.
Constitutional Court begins deliberations on petition against death penalty
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court was to hold an open hearing Thursday on whether to keep or abolish the death penalty, the first such debate in 12 years after the punishment was ruled constitutional twice in 1996 and 2010.
The case began as a man convicted of killing his parents filed a constitutional petition challenging capital punishment in 2019, together with the Committee for Justice and Peace of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea, after prosecutors demanded the death penalty for him.
