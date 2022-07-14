K League stars return to club action after exhibition vs. Tottenham

Cho will look to keep his scoring ways going against Incheon United at 6 p.m. Saturday. Cho and another Team K League member, Joo Min-kyu of Jeju United, are tied for second in the league with 12 goals. The leader in that category, Stefan Mugosa, left Incheon United earlier this month after netting 14 goals. The scoring race will now come down to Joo, going for his second straight title, and Cho, chasing his first.