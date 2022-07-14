Military reports 1,077 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,077 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 185,582, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 818 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force, 49 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 43 from the Navy.
There were also four cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and two each from the S. Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the ministry.
Currently, 4,869 military personnel are under treatment.
