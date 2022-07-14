Go to Contents
S. Korea, U.S. in talks over strengthening semiconductor cooperation

16:01 July 14, 2022

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are using various channels to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on semiconductors, a presidential official said Thursday.

Earlier, a source in Washington told Yonhap News Agency the U.S. has asked South Korea to inform Washington by the end of August whether it plans to participate in a U.S.-led chip alliance known as the "Chip 4" or "Fab 4."

The alliance would also involve Japan and Taiwan, two other semiconductor powerhouses.

"The U.S. released a supply chain review report in June last year that stressed the importance of partnerships in the semiconductor sector several times," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"We're also using various channels with the U.S. to discuss ways to strengthen semiconductor cooperation, but I don't have anything to share at the moment regarding the detailed schedule."

The U.S. has been in talks with potential partners over the new initiative since March and is reportedly planning to begin working-level discussions for the alliance's launch in late August.

U.S. President Joe Biden visited a Samsung chip plant together with President Yoon Suk-yeol on his first stop of a three-day visit to South Korea in May, underscoring the two countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation on semiconductors and supply chains.

U.S. President Joe Biden (1st from L) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol look around a Samsung Electronics chip plant in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 20, 2022, guided by Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics vice chairman. Biden arrived in South Korea that day for his first visit to the country since he took office. (Yonhap)

