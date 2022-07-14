Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
S. Korea, U.S. in talks over strengthening semiconductor cooperation
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are using various channels to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on semiconductors, a presidential official said Thursday.
Earlier, a source in Washington told Yonhap News Agency the U.S. has asked South Korea to inform Washington by the end of August whether it plans to participate in a U.S.-led chip alliance known as the "Chip 4" or "Fab 4."
(2nd LD) WFP chief meets S. Korean ministers to discuss N. Korea food situation
SEOUL -- The head of the World Food Programme (WFP) had discussions with South Korea's foreign and unification ministers Thursday on the North Korean food shortage issue.
Talking here with WFP Executive Director David Beasley, Foreign Minister Park Jin and Unification Minister Kwon Young-se shared concerns about the problem especially amid the impoverished North's fight against COVID-19 and lingering uncertainties attributable to the drawn-out Ukraine-Russia war, according to the ministers' offices.
New U.S. ambassador vows efforts for stronger Seoul-Washington alliance
SEOUL -- New U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg stressed his commitment Thursday to furthering the two countries' alliance, portraying it as "even more important" in the face of global challenges, like supply chain snarls.
Speaking at a local forum, Goldberg pointed out the expansion of the alliance's scope "beyond the Korean Peninsula" and South Korea's "growing role" in a world beset by Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change and other perils.
Senior presidential aide asks for ruling party's help in launching N.K. human rights foundation
SEOUL -- The senior presidential secretary for political affairs met with the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) acting chief Thursday and asked for the party's help with the long-delayed establishment of a foundation charged with promoting human rights in North Korea.
The North Korean Human Rights Foundation is supposed to be established under the North Korean Human Rights Act that passed through the National Assembly in 2016, but its establishment has been delayed as the main opposition Democratic Party has not recommended its share of board members.
(LEAD) Hyundai unveils 2nd dedicated EV model IONIQ 6
BUSAN -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday unveiled its second dedicated EV model IONIQ 6 at the Busan International Motor Show ahead of its local launch in September.
The IONIQ 6 is the second model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) following the IONIQ 5, which launched in April last year.
(LEAD) HMM to invest US$11.4 bln to boost competitiveness
SEOUL -- South Korea's leading container shipper HMM Co. said Thursday that it will invest 15 trillion won (US$11.4 billion) over the next five years to increase its capacity and secure diverse strategic assets as part of its efforts to become a top-tier global shipping company and achieve sustainable growth.
Of the total, the company will spend 10 trillion won on purchasing ships and acquiring other assets, with the remainder to be invested in business diversification projects.
(LEAD) Seoul shares retreat amid rate hike woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated Thursday after a choppy session amid jitters about high inflation at home and in major economies. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index declined 6.29 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 2,322.32 points.
