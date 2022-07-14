'Top Gun: Maverick' tops 5 mln admissions in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The American action drama film "Top Gun: Maverick" topped a cumulative 5 million admissions in the Korean box office on the 23rd day of its release, its local distributer said Thursday.
The sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun" added 60,000 more moviegoers on the day to the previous day's cumulative total of 4.94 million, according to Lotte Entertainment.
Released on June 22, the film fell to second place in the daily box office on June 6, when Marvel's latest superhero film "Thor: Love and Thunder" hit Korean screens, but regained the top position on Wednesday.
Starring Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick" is about Captain Pete Maverick, who returns to the United States Navy and trains a group of younger aviators for an urgent mission to bomb a foreign country's secret plant.
