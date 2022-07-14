Go to Contents
Three judges on shortlist for top court justice

19:13 July 14, 2022

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Three senior judges were selected as candidates for a seat at the Supreme Court to succeed outgoing justice Kim Jae-hyung, the top court said Thursday.

The Supreme Court Justice Candidate Recommending Committee proposed the shortlist to the Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su, who will recommend a final candidate to President Yoon Suk-yeol for official appointment.

Among them are Lee Gyun-ryong, the chief judge of the Daejeon District Court; Oh Suk-joon, the chief judge of the Jeju District Court; Oh Young-joon, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court. All of them graduated from Seoul National University.

In South Korea, all 14 Supreme Court justices are appointed by president with the consent of the National Assembly.

Members of the Supreme Court Justice Candidate Recommending Committee pick justice candidates at the Supreme Court in southern Seoul on July 14, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

