(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 15)
Big-step rate hike
Bolder action needed to avoid stagflation
The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25 percent Wednesday to tame runaway inflation. It marked the first time that the central bank has taken such a big step. It was also unprecedented for the BOK to ramp up the rate for the third time in a row. All these demonstrate how serious a situation the country is in now.
The steep rate hike was more than necessary, given spiraling inflation. Consumer prices shot up 6 percent year-on-year last month, hitting the highest level since November 1998. More seriously, the interest rate is expected to go up further as there is no sign of inflation receding anytime soon. BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong implied that the rate could reach as high as 2.75 percent to 3 percent by the end of this year.
What's more worrisome is that the U.S. will have a higher interest rate than Korea if the U.S. Federal Reserve takes a giant step of raising its rate by 75 basis points in late July just as it did last month. This possibility is high particularly after U.S. consumer prices reached a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June. In that case, the local currency will lose its value against the U.S. dollar further, prompting capital outflows. A weaker Korean won will also increase import prices, amplifying inflationary pressure.
The real problem is that the country only has limited policy tools to fight inflation, which has been caused primarily by external factors such as high global oil and food prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Concerns are growing that raising interest rates will only lead to an economic slowdown without bringing inflation under control. It is awful to think we have to live in fear of stagflation, a mix of economic stagnation and high inflation.
Hiking interest rates is necessary but insufficient. It could suppress consumption and thereby help stabilize prices. But it could also bring about some side effects such as a higher interest payment burden on corporate and individual borrowers. Ultimately it could lead to an economic recession. Thus, financial authorities need to take proper steps to keep up the economic growth momentum.
Most of all, the Yoon Suk-yeol administration must work out debt relief programs for low-income earners to prevent them from going bankrupt. The household debt, which rose to a record high of 1,859 trillion won ($1.4 trillion) in March, has already become a ticking time bomb that can lead to a financial system meltdown.
The BOK has so far raised its key rate by 1.75 percentage points since August 2021. This has forced individual borrowers to pay a combined 24 trillion won more in interest payment ― an increase of 1.12 million won for each person ― over the past 10 months. If home prices tumble, a large amount of mortgage loans will go sour, dealing a severe blow to banks. So it is urgent to ensure a soft landing of the debt problem. Now is the time for belt-tightening and burden-sharing to avoid looming financial and economic woes.
(END)