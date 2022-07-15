(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 15)

What's more worrisome is that the U.S. will have a higher interest rate than Korea if the U.S. Federal Reserve takes a giant step of raising its rate by 75 basis points in late July just as it did last month. This possibility is high particularly after U.S. consumer prices reached a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June. In that case, the local currency will lose its value against the U.S. dollar further, prompting capital outflows. A weaker Korean won will also increase import prices, amplifying inflationary pressure.