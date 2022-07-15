Korean-language dailies

-- Property transactions feared to dry up following 'big-step' rate hike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 centaurus subvariant lands in S. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to scrap comprehensive real estate tax on multi-home owners (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to lessen debt burden on up to 250,000 small business owners (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon administration's 'double standard' on repatriation of NK defectors who committed felony offenses (Segye Times)

-- Rights groups criticize repatriation of NK defectors as violation of int'l laws (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Wages rise 29 pct on average; income tax jumps 42 pct (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Big-step' rate hike shocks housing market in Seoul, other major cities (Korea Economic Daily)

