(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope drops solo debut album

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS dropped his first formal solo album Friday.
"I did my best to make this album in order to show you a new side that you haven't seen so far and myself having grown more," the dancer-rapper said in a YouTube video introducing the new album, calling it a result of his numerous challenges.
"Jack in the Box," which was uploaded onto music services at 1 p.m., is also the first-ever official solo album from the septet, which recently announced a new chapter of its career with a focus on individual projects.
BTS had shown off individual members' musical talents through mixtapes, an unofficial album and on original soundtracks of various TV drama series. None of the members, however, released formal solo projects.
Big Hit Music, the group's agency, said "Jack in the Box" is the name of a children's toy where a clown or jester pops out of the box when it is opened. The title represents J-Hope's aspirations to break the mold and grow further, it added.
As J-Hope revealed a week ago, the album's tracklist includes 10 songs: "Intro," "Pandora's Box," "MORE," "STOP," "=," "Music Box : Reflection," "What if…," "Safety Zone," "Future" and "Arson."
The cover art for the album was done by renowned American pop artist KAWS, according to the agency.
"More," the single prereleased two weeks ago, and "Arson" represent the central message of the album as its two main tracks.
J-Hope said the tune portrays his bold aspirations to escape the "box" and grow further.
He actually showcased his hidden musical talents in earnest through the album with his rough shout-rapping on "More," an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds to create dark and heavy soundscapes.
In "Arson," the singer honestly expressed his thoughts.
"I wanted to place the song last, because it contains the most of what I wanted to tell through the album," he said, adding the song is about him standing at a career crossroads after breaking out of the box.
The album was uploaded onto music services Friday and will become available in a "Weverse Album" format, not a full-fledged physical album, on July 29. A Weverse Album is a digital album that can be played after downloading the app of the same name and scanning the QR code.
J-Hope will headline the main stage of the annual U.S. music festival Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago on July 31 (U.S. time) for the first time as a K-pop idol singer.
