Seoul shares turn higher late Fri. morning on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares turned higher late Friday morning on tech and auto gains amid worries over more aggressive rate hikes to combat inflation and a global economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.56 points, or 0.07 percent, to trade at 2,323.88 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Individuals bought a net 243 billion won (US$184 million) worth of stocks, offsetting some of institutions and foreigners' combined selling valued at 251 billion won. Foreigners' offloading of risky assets for safe havens drove up the value of the U.S. dollar.
Investors await China's gross domestic product data due later in the day while keeping an eye on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a percentage point at this month's policy meeting.
Tech and auto stocks were lead gainers, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. jumping 2.6 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. gaining 3.5 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rising 0.3 percent.
Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 1.1 percent, and leading cosmetics firm Amorepacific Corp. fell 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,322.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 10.6 won from the previous session's close.
