(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue doubling on-week to near 40,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases more than doubled in a week again on Friday to near 40,000 amid the fast spread of a highly contagious new omicron subvariant.
The country added 38,882 new COVID-19 infections, including 261 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,680,142, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency on Friday sank below the 1,320-won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years amid concerns about global monetary tightening and an economic recession.
The Korean currency was trading at 1,322.30 won against the dollar as of 9:41 a.m., down 10.20 won from the previous session. The won hit as low as 1,322.70 per dollar in the morning trading.
Policy financing in store for vulnerable people amid rising rates
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it aims to provide policy financing worth 68.3 trillion won (US$51.4 billion) this year to small merchants and other vulnerable people in a bid to help ease the burden of rising borrowing costs.
The move is a follow-up to the 125 trillion-won measure that was unveiled Thursday to support people troubled by high inflation and hikes in interest rates amid the central bank's monetary tightening.
S. Korea to tighten quarantine inspections at major airports amid virus resurgence
SEOUL -- The government will beef up quarantine inspections at major airports as the number of travelers are expected to rise sharply in the summer vacation season amid a new wave of virus resurgence, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said Friday.
Some 200 quarantine workers will be additionally assigned to Incheon International Airport, the No. 1 gateway to the country, and seven other regional airports in stages to tighten quarantine inspection, the minister said during a government virus response meeting.
N. Korea holds key Cabinet meeting on this year's national economic goals
SEOUL -- North Korea held a Cabinet meeting earlier this week to assess its economic performance for the first half of the year and urged utmost efforts to attain its goals in the remaining months, state media reported Friday.
The enlarged plenary meeting of the Cabinet took place via video links the previous day, chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun, as Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun delivered a report, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Auto exports hit 8-yr high in 1st half on popularity of eco-friendly cars
SEOUL -- South Korea's car exports reached an eight-year high in the first half of this year on the back of global popularity of eco-friendly cars, data showed Friday.
The value of outbound shipments of automobiles grew 3.2 percent on-year to US$24.35 billion during the January-June period, which marked the highest figure since 2014, when the figure came to $25.23 billion, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
BTS' J-Hope to drop solo debut album
SEOUL -- J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS will drop his first formal solo album Friday, his agency said.
"Jack in the Box," set to be released at 1 p.m., is also the first-ever official solo album from the septet, having recently announced a new chapter of its career with a focus on individual projects.
