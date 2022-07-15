N. Korea says Ukraine has 'no right' to criticize its recognition of separatist regions

"Ukraine, which had committed acts quite contrary to impartiality and justice in the state-to-state relations while aligning itself with the U.S. unreasonable and illegal hostile policy toward the DPRK in the past, has no right and qualification to take issue with the DPRK over its legitimate exercise of sovereignty," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.