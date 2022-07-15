Military reports 918 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 918 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 186,494, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 651 from the Army, 101 from the Air Force, 59 from the Navy and 55 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 46 cases from the Marine Corps, five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the ministry.
Currently, 5,119 military personnel are under treatment.
