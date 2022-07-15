Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 July 15, 2022

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

July 11 -- N. Korea hails ties with China as 'unbreakable' on bilateral alliance treaty anniversary

12 -- N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000: state media

13 -- N. Korea fires another apparent artillery shot on Monday: source

USFK commander calls N.K. nuke test 'not a matter of if, but when'

14 -- N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine

15 -- N. Korea holds key Cabinet meeting on this year's national economic goals

N. Korea says Ukraine has 'no right' to criticize its recognition of separatist regions
