S. Korea to deploy around 20 more F-35A fighters by 2028
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense authorities approved a 3.94 trillion-won (US$2.97 billion) plan Friday to deploy some 20 additional F-35A radar-evading fighters by 2028 as part of efforts to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, according to the state arms procurement agency.
The Defense Project Promotion Committee endorsed the nation's second project to procure the stealth fighter manufactured by the U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin. Under the first such project, South Korea has deployed 40 F-35As.
"It is expected that through this project, we will be able to minimize the vacuum that could emerge as aging fighters are decommissioned, and add a core asset to the Kill Chain program to deter threats from all directions and quickly neutralize North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile threats," the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a press release.
The Kill Chain refers to the country's preemptive strike program to be mobilized in a contingency.
The committee also approved a 1.4 trillion-won project to deploy an unspecified number of CH-47F Chinook helicopters manufactured by the U.S. firm Boeing by 2028. The project is designed to replace the aging fleet of CH-47D helicopters.
