Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korean currency hits 13-year low on recession woes
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency on Friday sank to its lowest point against the U.S. dollar in more than 13 years on concerns about global monetary tightening and an economic recession.
The local currency closed at 1,326.10 won per dollar, down 14 won from the previous session's close. The won hit as low as 1,326.70 per the dollar at one point.
-----------------
Interior ministry to launch police bureau next month to directly oversee police
SEOUL -- A new bureau overseeing key personnel and policy decisions for police will go into operation under the interior ministry next month, Minister Lee Sang-min said Friday, as his ministry seeks to tighten its grip over the law enforcement agency.
The "police bureau" will come into being on Aug. 2 following the Cabinet's planned authorization of revisions of relevant enforcement ordinances, the minister said in a press conference, announcing a sweeping police reform plan.
------------------
(LEAD) Auto exports hit 8-yr high in 1st half on popularity of eco-friendly cars
SEOUL -- South Korea's car exports reached an eight-year high in the first half of this year on the back of global popularity of eco-friendly cars, data showed Friday.
The value of outbound shipments of automobiles grew 3.2 percent on-year to US$24.35 billion during the January-June period, which marked the highest figure since 2014, when the number came to $25.23 billion, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
N. Korea says Ukraine has 'no right' to criticize its recognition of separatist regions
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday that Ukraine has no right to take issue with its recognition of two breakaway regions in the war-torn country earlier this week, calling the measure a "legitimate exercise of sovereignty."
On Wednesday, Ukraine announced its decision to sever diplomatic relations with North Korea for formally backing the independence of the pro-Moscow republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
------------------
2019 repatriation of N.K. fishermen not unusual: DP lawmaker
SEOUL -- A lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) claimed Friday the previous administration's repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019 is not an unusual case, citing a unification ministry report that shows there were dozens of similar cases since 2010.
Rep. Yoon Kun-young made the case amid growing criticism that the previous administration of President Moon Jae-in sent the fishermen back to the North in what critics said was an effort to curry favor with Pyongyang, even though they expressed a desire to defect to South Korea.
-----------------
PM asks European envoys to support S. Korea's bid for 2030 World Expo
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a meeting with ambassadors from European nations on Friday during which he asked them to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan, the prime minister's office said.
During the meeting, Han briefed them on "the Korean government's philosophy of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo to show that challenges facing humanity and nature can be overcome through the spirit of cutting-edge technology and solicitude," the office said in a statement.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BTS' J-Hope drops solo debut album
SEOUL -- J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS dropped his first formal solo album Friday.
"Jack in the Box," which was uploaded onto music services at 1 p.m., is also the first-ever official solo album from the septet, which recently announced a new chapter of its career with a focus on individual projects.
