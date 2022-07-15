Suwon FC's Lee Seung-woo named K League's top player for June
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo was named South Korean football's top player for June on Friday, becoming the first local player to win the monthly award this season.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Lee beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month award for June.
Lee scored in each of the three matches played in June, helping Suwon FC win all of them.
Lee, playing in his first K League 1 season after years spent in Europe, is the first Suwon FC player to be so honored.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of "FIFA Online 4" (15 percent) by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, the league's official video game partner.
Lee came out on top in the K League voting and also FIFA video game player voting, while FC Seoul forward Cho Young-wook won the fan voting.
Former Incheon United striker Stefan Mugosa had grabbed the top player awards for March and April, and Daegu FC's Cesinha was the winner in May.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)