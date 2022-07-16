Go to Contents
08:54 July 16, 2022

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Despite 'police control' controversy, interior ministry to launch police bureau next month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interior ministry to launch police bureau next month; opposition party says 'control of power organ is its essence' (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Despite big-step interest rate hike, S. Korean currency hits 13-year low at 1,326 won per dollar (Donga Ilbo)
-- Interior ministry to launch police bureau next month (Segye Ilbo)
-- U.N. says 'it's important to get to bottom of forced repatriation of N.K. fishermen' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution bars ex-spy chief Park Jie-won from traveling overseas (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- My daily log on climate disaster (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Era of King Dollar': S. Korean currency hits 13-year low at 1,326 won per dollar (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Greater the step Fed takes, further the S. Korean won sinks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Won-to-U.S. dollar exchange rate breaks 1,320 won mark (Korea Economic Daily)
