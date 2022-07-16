S. Korean int'l Hwang In-beom renews contract with FC Seoul
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean international Hwang In-beom signed a contract renewal with FC Seoul on Saturday, with the K League 1 club agreeing to let the midfielder leave if he finds an opportunity overseas.
Hwang had first signed a short-term deal with FC Seoul in April, after his contract with the top-division Russian club Rubin Kazan had been suspended in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Moscow.
FIFA temporarily allowed foreign players based in Russia to unilaterally suspend their contracts and play elsewhere. In late June, football's global governing body decided to extend those employment rules for foreign players in Russia by one year to June 30, 2023.
Hwang's initial deal with FC Seoul expired at the end of last month. Instead of testing international waters, Hwang, who had reportedly drawn interest from clubs in France and Germany, decided to stay put.
And Hwang will still have an opportunity to go overseas whenever he wants, as FC Seoul offered to provide all necessary support in such instances "without any conditions attached."
Hwang has been a go-to midfielder for the national team for the past couple of years and has been a useful addition to FC Seoul.
FC Seoul kept busy during the summer transfer window. They recently plucked striker Stanislav Iljutcenko from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and acquired veteran Japanese forward Keijiro Ogawa on loan from Yokohama FC.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)