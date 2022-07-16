Military reports 1,024 more COVID-19 cases
16:20 July 16, 2022
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,024 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 187,516, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 759 from the Army, 104 from the Air Force, 67 from the Navy and 47 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 46 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the ministry.
Currently, 5,504 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword