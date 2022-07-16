Dominant pitcher, all-time home run leader named to KBO's 40th anniversary team

Sun, synonymous with pitching in the KBO in his heyday, retired with a career ERA of 1.20 and 29 complete game shutouts, best marks among all pitchers with at least 1,000 innings pitched. He enjoyed four full seasons in which he had a sub-1.00 ERA and helped his Haitai (currently Kia) Tigers reel off five championships in a six-year span from 1986 to 1991. Sun was the regular season MVP in 1986, 1989 and 1990, and led the league in ERA eight times in his 11-year career.