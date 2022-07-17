Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung-air conditioner sales

Samsung's wind-free air conditioner sales exceed 7 million units

11:22 July 17, 2022

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday its accumulated wind-free air conditioner sales have exceeded 7 million units in the domestic market since its launch six years ago.

Samsung launched the "no-wind" air conditioner for the first time in the world in 2016 and has expanded its lineup of the product both for commercial and household use, the company said in a statement.

The company has been fully operating its domestic production facilities since February to meet soaring demand during the summer peak season, it said.

Overseas sales figures for the wind-free products were not immediately available.

This file photo provided by Samsung Electronics shows wind-free air conditioner products at a Samsung Digital Plaza outlet in Seocho, southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK