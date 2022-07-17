Korean Air resumes Incheon-Sapporo route after 2-year suspension
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, on Sunday resumed the Incheon-Sapporo route after more than two years of suspension, as pent-up travel demand was unleashed amid eased virus curbs.
Korean Air said it will operate two flights a week on the Sapporo route starting from Sunday. The carrier used to offer two flights on a daily basis before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the airline industry.
The company said it will consider expanding the number of flights to Japan depending on developments in COVID-19 infections and entry restrictions in the two countries.
Last month, Korean Air and its smaller local rival Asiana Airlines Inc. resumed the Gimpo-Haneda route after a two-year suspension.
