Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Yoon's right-hand man becomes burden to ruling party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Strong dollar leads emerging economies to brink of bankruptcy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Super-strong dollar's punch: US$1.6 billion in wealth evaporates from S. Korea this year (Donga Ilbo)
-- Half of S. Koreans in their 20s and 30s have experienced mentally locking themselves out (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Super-strong dollar sends out alerts of emerging economies' bankruptcies (Segye Times)
-- Several partner companies of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSMC) go out of business due to strike (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office hits back at ex-FM Chung over repatriation of N.K. fishermen (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's administration claims there is nothing wrong with alleged parachute appointment in presidential office (Hankyoreh)
-- Old, new powers in all-out war over repatriation of N.K. fishermen (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Stock market getting dicey with majority of KOSPI firms' target prices lowered further (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Energy crisis could hit world this winter (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung may abandon own chip for S23 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Weak won set to persist with U.S. intent on more rate hikes (Korea Herald)
-- FSC mulls forming stock market stabilization fund (Korea Times)
