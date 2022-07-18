Go to Contents
Seoul shares open higher on U.S. gains

09:25 July 18, 2022

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened higher Monday tracking strong gains on Wall Street last week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 20.48 points, or 0.88 percent, to trade at 2,315.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, U.S. shares closed sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.15 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 1.79 percent.

In Seoul, most big-cap shares gathered ground, with carmakers and tech firms leading the upturn.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.17 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. surged 2.33 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.82 percent, and its affiliated Kia added 0.38 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver spiked 4.55 percent, and platform giant Kakao climbed 2.28 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,319.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.55 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
