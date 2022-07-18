Seoul's top diplomat leaves for Tokyo for talks on warming bilateral ties

Speaking to reporters just before his departure, Park said the two sides plan to have "comprehensive discussions" on various pending issues, including an intelligence-sharing pact. He earlier raised the need for Seoul and Tokyo to "normalize" the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which is widely regarded as having been underused since 2019, when the Moon Jae-in government decided to "conditionally" put off its expiration in protest at Tokyo's unilateral export curbs against Seoul.

