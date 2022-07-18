Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Samsung Biologics signs 426 bln-won land purchase deal to build 2nd campus
SEOUL -- Samsung Biologics Co., the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, on Monday signed a land purchase contract worth 426 billion won (US$323 million) to build a second campus inside a free economic zone west of Seoul.
The deal signed between Incheon metropolitan city and Samsung Biologics would allow the company to construct its new campus within the 357,000-square-meter site at Songdo International City within the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ).
------------------
Seoul shares up 1.47 pct in late Mon. morning trading
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded 1.47 percent higher late Monday morning on buying by foreigners amid eased concerns over a bigger interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 34.37 points to 2,365.35 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
Policy financing in store for vulnerable people amid rising rates
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it aims to provide policy financing worth 68.3 trillion won (US$51.4 billion) this year to small merchants and other vulnerable people in a bid to help ease the burden of rising borrowing costs.
The move is a follow-up to the 125 trillion-won measure that was unveiled Thursday to support people troubled by high inflation and hikes in interest rates amid the central bank's monetary tightening.
-----------------
Petition filed against 2019 repatriation of 2 North Korean fishermen
SEOUL -- A member of the Seoul city council filed a petition Monday asking the state rights watchdog to get to the bottom of the previous administration's 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fishermen against their will.
Lee Jong-bae, a ruling People Power Party-affiliated member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, denounced the repatriation as human rights violations as he filed the petition with the National Human Rights Commission.
-----------------
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
SEOUL -- Two lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), considered closest confidants of President Yoon Suk-yeol, clashed Monday over the controversial hiring of a presidential office employee, with one of them warning the other to watch his mouth.
Rep. Chang Je-won opened fire on PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong after Kweon said he "pressured" Chang to have a person from his constituency in the eastern city of Gangneung hired at the presidential office when Chang was chief of staff for then President-elect Yoon.
-----------------
Gov't, ruling party to push for tax reform amid high inflation, low growth rate
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the government agreed Monday to actively consider tax reform to revitalize the economy and improve people's lives, officials said.
The PPP and the government held a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly and discussed tax reform measures, including lowering the corporate tax and the income tax for the lower and middle class, as well as amending the real estate tax system.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections more than double in week to nearly 27,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases more than doubled Monday from a week earlier amid a resurgence of infections and the fast spread of a highly contagious new omicron subvariant.
The country reported 26,299 new COVID-19 infections, including 319 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,788,056, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(END)