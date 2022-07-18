PM convenes meeting on strike by subcontract workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday convened an emergency meeting with relevant ministers to discuss measures to cope with a strike by subcontract workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME).
DSME has been plagued by the prolonged wildcat strike by subcontract workers, who have demanded higher wages while occupying the firm's shipyard on Geoje Island, South Gyeongsang Province, since June 2.
Five ministers, including Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, attended the emergency meeting, according to the prime minister's office.
The five ministers are set to issue a joint statement on the strike at DSME later in the day.
They are expected to express concerns about damage caused by the strike and pledge that the government will firmly deal with the strike in accordance with laws and principles.
kdh@yna.co.kr
