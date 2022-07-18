(2nd LD) Yoon calls for ending illegal actions at industrial sites
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Monday for ending illegal actions at industrial sites after being briefed on a strike by subcontract workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME), a presidential official said.
Yoon made the remark during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo shortly after Han convened an emergency meeting with relevant ministers to discuss measures to cope with the strike.
"President Yoon emphasized that the rule of law must be established and that illegal situations at industrial sites must be brought to an end," the official told reporters.
Earlier in the day, the president gave similar instructions during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, asking relevant ministers to be more proactive about resolving the strike, given its enormous impact on the economy, the official added.
DSME has been plagued by the prolonged wildcat strike by subcontract workers, who have demanded higher wages while occupying the firm's shipyard on Geoje Island, South Gyeongsang Province, since June 2.
Five ministers, including Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, attended the emergency meeting, according to the prime minister's office.
After the meeting, the government "strongly" condemned the strike at DSME and vowed to take "stern" actions against it in accordance with law and principles.
"At a time when painstaking efforts for business normalizations are needed, the illegal strike dampened expectations by DSME workers and the public. It is an irresponsible act that could break down the trust the Korean shipbuilding sector has built," Choo said, reading a joint statement.
The minister warned striking subcontract workers could face criminal punishment and be accountable for financial damage.
