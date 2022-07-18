Military reports 671 more COVID-19 cases
14:55 July 18, 2022
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 671 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 189,129, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 442 from the Army, 122 from the Air Force, 54 from the Navy and 27 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 21 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, four from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 6,075 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword