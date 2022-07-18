Hyundai showcases UAM technology at Britain's air show
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it has showcased its urban air mobility (UAM) technologies at Britain's international air show through its wholly-owned U.S. UAM unit, Supernal.
Supernal unveiled a peep into the future electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft concept, its design and technologies at the Farnborough Airshow, which runs Monday through Friday, Hyundai said in a statement.
Supernal aims to commercialize the eVOTL aircraft in 2028, while collaborating with more than 50 companies, including affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group, to help ease related regulations and establish the infrastructure for UAMs.
