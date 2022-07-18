Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #land minister #Yoon Suk-yeol

Yoon asks land minister to prioritize housing stability

17:26 July 18, 2022

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol asked the land minister Monday to make housing stability and housing welfare his top priority tasks, his spokesperson said.

Land Minister Won Hee-ryong gave a policy briefing to Yoon as part of the first set of policy reports by government ministries to the president following his inauguration in May.

"The president asked that he pursue housing stability and housing welfare, which are the keys to the stability of people's livelihoods, as the top priority tasks," his spokesperson Kang In-sun told reporters.

Yoon also asked Won to ensure balanced growth across regions and ease commuter traffic by expanding transportation networks, including the Great Train Express (GTX) commuter rail networks, subways and expressways, Kang said.

The president further asked the minister to work for a second Middle East boom for South Korean construction companies, improved public services and rational management at public corporations, and enhanced safety at construction sites.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) receives a policy briefing from Land and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong at the presidential office in Seoul on July 18, 2022, in this photo released by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK