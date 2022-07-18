Korea Shipbuilding wins 139.5 bln-won container ship order
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has received a 139.5 billion-won (US$106 million) container ship order in Asia.
KSOE will build three 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers for an unidentified Asian shipper by the second half of 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.
KSOE is the subholding company of HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. KSOE has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
KSOE has obtained $17.77 billion worth of ship orders so far this year, exceeding its annual order target of $17.44 billion for the year.
