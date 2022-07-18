S. Korea up against Australia, Indonesia, Qatar in bid for 2023 Asian Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will battle three other countries in a race to host Asia's top football tournament in 2023.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Monday it had been informed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar and Australia will be bidding for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
China had been set to stage the quadrennial tournament, but they withdrew as the host in May due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AFC Asian Cup was first held in 1956, and South Korea hosted the 1960 tournament. The Taeguk Warriors have only won two Asian Cups -- in 1956 and 1960.
According to the KFA, candidate countries must submit their bid books by the end of August, and the AFC will pay visits to those countries for bid inspection. The host will be announced during the AFC's executive committee meeting in October.
Australia hosted the 2015 event, and Qatar, the defending Asian Cup champions and the upcoming World Cup host, held the Asian tournament in 2011. Indonesia co-hosted the 2007 competition with Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The 2023 tournament will feature 24 countries.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)