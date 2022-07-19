Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon calls strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding illegal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue doubling (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to mend regulations deterring business investment (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party to push for tax reform (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't, ruling party to push for tax reform amid high inflation, high exchange rate, high key rate (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to lower corporate tax, income tax (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for action against illegal strike (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for end to illegal action at work sites (Hankyoreh)
-- Footage shows N.K. fishermen refusing to be repatriated (Hankook Ilbo)
-- CJ eyes plant-based foods as next growth engine, targets 200 bln won in sales by 2025 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- More people adopt monthly rate system amid high interest rate (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Video of fisherman's forced repatriation fans outrage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ruling bloc eyes tax cuts to stave off stagflation (Korea Herald)
-- Top diplomats of Korea, Japan seek to mend ties (Korea Times)
