-- Yoon calls strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding illegal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue doubling (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to mend regulations deterring business investment (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't, ruling party to push for tax reform (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't, ruling party to push for tax reform amid high inflation, high exchange rate, high key rate (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to lower corporate tax, income tax (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for action against illegal strike (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for end to illegal action at work sites (Hankyoreh)

-- Footage shows N.K. fishermen refusing to be repatriated (Hankook Ilbo)

-- CJ eyes plant-based foods as next growth engine, targets 200 bln won in sales by 2025 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- More people adopt monthly rate system amid high interest rate (Korea Economic Daily)

