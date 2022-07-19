(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 19)
Reckless political bid
DPK's Lee seeks party leadership to protect himself
Rep. Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has announced his bid to run for the party's leadership to be chosen during a national convention slated for Aug. 28. His bid, unveiled during a press conference Sunday, came only four months after his defeat in the March 9 presidential election and after winning a National Assembly seat in the June 1 by-election.
Lee vowed to bring changes to the DPK, politics and the nation. Pundits share the notion that Lee is seeking to become the party chairman in a desperate bid to protect himself from investigations into a series of scandals surrounding himself. He is also apparently attempting to gain the upper hand over other party members in a contest for the next presidential election.
Lee had been expected to challenge the party hegemony since he threw his hat into the ring for the parliamentary by-election in Incheon's Gyeyang district, with which he had no connections. Yet, many point out that Lee has a lame excuse to run for the party leadership, because he was held accountable for losing the March presidential election.
For starters, there has been no precedent of a presidential candidate of any major party to run for its leadership position just four months after his or her defeat in a presidential election. Although Lee played a leading role in his party's campaigns in the local elections, the DPK suffered a crushing defeat. Lee should have refrained from challenging the party post, assuming responsibility for the losses in the two major elections.
Lee has pledged to focus on enhancing the people's livelihoods, an apparent move to win over the hearts and minds of voters in the forthcoming general election in 2024. Yet skepticism is growing over whether the party will manage to fare well in the next poll without recruiting new figures. What the DPK needs most now is to change itself through innovation and reform.
How on earth can the DPK instill hope and bring about change if Lee assumes the party chairmanship despite the need for him to take responsibility for the election failures? Many young and reform-minded members of the party are against Lee's bid for the party leadership, triggering an internal dispute with the old guard. Lee also faces growing resistance from followers of former President Moon Jae-in.
More seriously, Lee may face criminal charges for his alleged involvement in corruption scandals surrounding land development projects in Seongnam City, misuse of corporate cards by his wife and collecting illegal donations for Seongnam FC football team. Lee has been trying to shield himself from the ongoing investigations. Law enforcement authorities should make thorough and fair investigations into the scandals, and show the people that any lawbreaker should be brought to justice whether he or she is a lawmaker or party leader.
