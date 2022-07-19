Yoon says 'waited long enough' for DSME strike to end
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday he believes the country has "waited long enough" for a strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) to end, hinting at the possibility of using force to break up the prolonged walkout.
"When it comes to industrial sites and labor-management relations, illegal actions by either labor or management should not be left unattended or tolerated," he told reporters when asked if he plans to use force to end the strike. "Besides, I think the people and the government have all waited long enough."
Subcontract workers at DSME have been striking since June 2, demanding higher wages and occupying the firm's shipyard on Geoje Island, South Gyeongsang Province.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)