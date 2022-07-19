BLACKPINK's Jennie cast in new American TV series 'The Idol'

Co-created by Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian pop star known by his stage name of the Weeknd, Sam Levison and Reza Fahim, the new series is set against the backdrop of the music industry and is about a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. It also stars Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan.