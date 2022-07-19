Seoul shares down late Tue. morning on recession woes
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade lower late Tuesday morning, weighed down by concerns about rate hikes and slower economic growth.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 6.35 points, or 0.27 percent, to trade at 2,368.9 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened lower, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street.
U.S. stocks retreated on spreading concerns about the aggressive monetary tightening, fanned by Apple Inc.'s decision to narrow hiring and cut costs.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.81 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.69 percent.
Stocks pared part of earlier losses, but concerns about rising borrowing costs pegged the big tech's performance.
In Seoul, market behemoth Samsung Electronics dropped 1.94 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 1.29 percent.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution shed 1.27 percent, and internet portal operator Naver retreated 1.62 percent.
Among gainers, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.81 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia advanced 1.62 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,317.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.25 won from the previous session's close.
